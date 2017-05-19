Game Of Thrones' Final Season May Not Air Until 2019

Bad news if you're a Thrones fan who has the patience of an irritated mayfly: it looks like HBO's epic fantasy drama might not wrap until as late as 2019.

Image: HBO

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Case Bloys – who acts as president of programming at HBO – admitted the show's eighth and final season may not be broadcast for another two years, when asked if it could air as late as 2019:

"Yeah. They have to write the episodes and figure out the production schedule. We’ll have a better sense of that once they get further into the writing."

Bloys also admitted it's unlikely we'll see any current Game of Thrones actors cropping up in the planned spin-off(s), as this side story will probably be a prequel. So if you were hoping for The Sexy Adventures of Ghost Ned Stark, you're shit out of luck.