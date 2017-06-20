Guardians Of The Galaxy 2's OST Is Now Available On Cassette. Yup, Cassette

Other than Dave Bautista's delightfully deadpan banter, there's nothing that makes Guardians of the Galaxy such an intergalactic hoot more than its soundtrack. The second installment in James Gunn's rollicking superhero franchise is a brilliantly affectionate throwback to '80s action movies, so it's only appropriate its nostalgic OST has just been released on cassette. You heard.

In a move that would surely make Starlord and his Walkman proud, Gunn recently revealed Guardians of the Galaxy 2's official soundtrack is now available on cassette:

The #GuardiansoftheGalaxyVol2 #AwesomeMix #soundtrack is now available on #cassette. #gotg #music #film A post shared by James Gunn (@jamesgunn) on Jun 23, 2017 at 5:58pm PDT

Combine this announcement with 13 Reasons Why's love for retro audio playback, and it's been quite the comeback year for the prehistoric format. Here's the full tracklist for Guardians 2's OST:

“Mr. Blue Sky” — Electric Light Orchestra