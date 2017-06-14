Has Jon Snow's True Name Been Revealed?

A leaked page from an upcoming issue of Empire Magazine may have spilled the beans about Jon Snow’s birth name. If true, it would confirm a major fan theory and raise eyebrows about one of the series’ biggest prophecies.

A post on Reddit has shared a reported preview from the upcoming issue of Empire, describing Bran’s recent adventures north of the Wall and what information he could be bringing to Jon Snow upon the hopeful Stark family reunion. This includes a major secret— which, as it turns out, is Jon Snow’s real name (though, since it’s not officially from HBO, it isn’t confirmed). Here’s the page description:

As we saw in the last episode of season 6, Bran’s psychic time-traveling ‘green sight’ revealed the true nature of Jon’s birth heritage and his real name: Jaehaerys Targaryen. “Bran’s now in this precarious situation in which it’s just him and Meera, and he has all of this information that could change the entire story,” said [Bran actor] Isaac Hempstead Wright. And it’s not just about Jon. “He knows all about the White Walkers too.”

If this article is correct, it means Jon Snow’s real name is Jaehaerys Targaryen. This would confirm a fan theory that started circulating after Jon Snow’s parentage was revealed in season six, when Lyanna Stark whispered what’s believed to be Jon Snow’s true name to Ned Stark upon her death.

Jaehaerys I, also known as “the Old King,” was the longest reigning Targaryen monarch in Westerosi history, sitting on the throne for 55 years. He’s revered for his wisdom, compassion, and intelligence, including healing a violent divide between the monarchy and the Faith Militant— a group that, you might recall, resurged recently. As pointed out on Reddit, it would make sense for Lyanna Stark to name her son after the guy (if you go with the theory that she was in love with Rhaegar Targaryen, as opposed to a kidnapping victim). He’s not only Jon Snow’s great-grandfather, but he’s considered one of the most-beloved Targaryen rulers in history.

But it’s not just a cool name. There’s something much bigger going on here, and it’s linked to the prophecy about the Prince That Was Promised. Jaehaerys I is the king who first received the prophecy, with a witch telling him the prince would be born of his bloodline. It was that very prophecy that prompted Jaehaerys’ grandson Rhaegar to pursue Lyanna in the first place, in order to fulfill the prophecy.

Plus, Jaehaerys was a dragonrider. It’s believed the Jon Snow will help fulfil the “dragon has three heads” prophecy, along with Daenerys and Tyrion. If you needed any further hint that Jon Snow is destined to become one of those dragonriders, this is it.

still believe the Daenerys Targaryen is Azor Ahai, the warrior prophecy that’s starkly similar to the Prince That Was Promised. But it has been argued that those prophecies are about two different people, which could mean that Dany is the resurrection of Azor Ahai and Jon Snow is the PTWP. In any case, this possible birth name gives us a lot to hypothesise about Jon Snow’s destiny and his possible rise to the Iron Throne. Winter is too far away. Game of Thrones returns July 16th. [Reddit via ScreenRant]

