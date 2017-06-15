star wars

Hearing Kylo Ren Do ASMR Is a Good Way to Scare the Crap Out of Yourself

By Germain Lussier on at

Autonomous Sensory Meridian Response, or ASMR, is one of the internet’s favourite things. So you’d think marrying it to another popular thing, Star Wars, would be a perfect match. Well, it’s something, that’s for sure.

ASMR is a technique that uses audio to create a physical response in a person. What that physical response actually is can be very wide ranging and personal. When I listen to Kylo Ren trying to relax me, it actually does the opposite, which is probably pretty common. But you aren’t me. Maybe you’ll love it. Either way, it’s a very engaging experience.

Of course in typical Kylo fashion, the Force-user goes from normal ASMR techniques into more pointed triggers, like attempted interrogation. It’s a weird, weird video.

So, what did it make you feel? [YouTube via Motherboard]

More Star wars Posts:

Tags: