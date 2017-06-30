movies

Here's the First Buzz on Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets

By Germain Lussier on at

One of the summer movie season’s biggest question marks is, undoubtedly, Luc Besson’s Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets. The trailers look amazing, teasing a return to Fifth Element form for the director. But did he succeed?

Valerian won’t be in UK cinemas for another month or so, but it has already started screening for critics. Full reviews won’t be out for a few weeks but here are ton of reactions, all of which are at least partially positive.

Everyone seems to agree the movie is gorgeous to look at, but some seem mixed on the character and story elements. It sounds like a movie you’re going to have to see for yourself, if you are interested.

Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets opens August 4th.

