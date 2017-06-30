Here's the First Buzz on Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets

One of the summer movie season’s biggest question marks is, undoubtedly, Luc Besson’s Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets. The trailers look amazing, teasing a return to Fifth Element form for the director. But did he succeed?

Valerian won’t be in UK cinemas for another month or so, but it has already started screening for critics. Full reviews won’t be out for a few weeks but here are ton of reactions, all of which are at least partially positive.

I had such a great time at #Valerian. For realsies, it's a fresh and fun space fantasy adventure. I really hope audiences embrace it! — Clarke Wolfe (@clarkewolfe) June 29, 2017

With all my heart & soul I loved @lucbesson's Valerian. Inventive sci-fi. Epic action. Insane visual effects. See it on biggest screen asap. pic.twitter.com/a5wbVMm2Z2 — Steven Weintraub (@colliderfrosty) June 29, 2017

I just saw #Valerian. It is one of the most spectacularly gorgeous movies I have ever seen. Cara Delevingne steals the whole film. — William Bibbiani (@WilliamBibbiani) June 29, 2017

#Valerian: Inventive world-building and some awesomely unique set pieces. Runs out of steam eventually, but overall a fun, worthwhile romp. — Angie J. Han (@ajhan) June 29, 2017

Dug opening sequence of #Valerian, has amazing 3D look. Flavor of FIFTH ELEMENT but not the same payoff. Luc Besson fans are gonna luv it. — Jason Guerrasio (@JasonGuerrasio) June 29, 2017

mixed on Valerian, BUT: this movie is god damn SPECTACULAR to look at. if you're going to fork out extra $ for 3D, do it for this. — e. oliver whitney (@CinemaBite) June 29, 2017

#Valerian is the batsh*t kinda sci-fi, stuffed w/ wildly colorful & inventive sequences. Story is OK but some of the action blew my mind 👍 pic.twitter.com/WMSz1dZcoA — ErikDavis (@ErikDavis) June 29, 2017

Despite its problems, #Valerian needs to be experienced in 3D on the biggest screen possible. I want to experience more of this world. — Peter Sciretta (@slashfilm) June 29, 2017

oh I saw VALERIAN!! it's one of my favorite movies of the year — David Sims (@davidlsims) June 29, 2017

#Valerian embargo is up. I really liked it. A fun, visually stunning sci-fi adventure. We need more space operas that are this colorful. — michelle buchman (@michelledeidre) June 29, 2017

Now that the embargo is lifted I am free to say that VALERIAN surpassed all expectations. The best blockbuster of the summer. — Patrik Sandberg (@PatrikSandberg) June 29, 2017

Valerian is as gorgeous & epic a sci-fi adventure as you are expecting. However, the story & characters often get overshadowed by the world. — Germain Lussier (@GermainLussier) June 29, 2017

Everyone seems to agree the movie is gorgeous to look at, but some seem mixed on the character and story elements. It sounds like a movie you’re going to have to see for yourself, if you are interested.

Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets opens August 4th.

