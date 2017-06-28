Here's Your Requisite 'Shows the Whole Damn Thing' War for the Planet of the Apes Trailer

It’s always the same with blockbuster movie marketing these days—the closer you get to release, the more and more footage comes out to the point you could piece together everything chronologically and come away with a huge chunk of the actual movie. Sometimes the studios themselves do it for you in the form of trailers like this.

So if you’re excited to see War for the Planet of the Apes—and going by our review, it’s one of the best movies of the year so far—you should probably not check out The Final Trailer for the War for the Planet of the Apes below, because it clearly lays out much of the the narrative for the final chapter in the Apes reboot trilogy. If you want to see some very cool looking Monkey vs. Human action though, go right ahead:

We get to see less of the human side of things but an awful lot of the conflict that drives Caesar to war in this trailer, especially what looks like a personal tragedy that spurs him back into action against Woody Harrelson and his band of humans.

Still, whether you choose to watch or not, it’s not long before the movie itself—War for the Planet of the Apes hits cinemas July 11th.

More Movies Posts: