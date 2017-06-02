Incredible Storm Footage Makes It Look Like the Apocalypse Has Arrived

Meteorologists can predict, with surprising accuracy, when a storm will roll through your town. But predicting exactly how severe it will be can still be hit and miss. That’s why it took filmmaker Chad Cowan six years to capture the spectacular timelapses he assembled into this awe-inspiring compilation.
If you’ve got access to a 4K TV or monitor, you can enjoy Fractal in all of its high-res glory, but even squeezed onto your tiny smartphone screen you’ll still get a sense of just how powerful the supercell storms that sweep across the Great Plains every spring are. From lightning to tornadoes forming, this is probably an accurate glimpse of what the apocalypse is going to look like. [Vimeo via DPReview]
