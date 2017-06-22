IT Glitch of the Day: Train Ticket Machines Offline Across the Country

Today's calamitous IT failure has been revealed: the trains. Specifically, people trying to buy train tickets this morning noticed that automated machines at stations to travel on many rail franchises were broken, with server issues meaning the systems couldn't process payments, therefore making the buying of tickets impossible.

Greater Anglia said it was a nationwide problem, albeit one that was apparently resolved a few hours later. It also affected Great Northern, the Gatwick Express and Thameslink at least, with the poor social media representatives of the franchises having to field numerous complaints from travellers, along with the usual comments about how this wouldn't have happened in the 1970s when station staff sat behind windows and slid tickets out manually and all was good with the world. [Telegraph]

