James Gunn Trolling a Fake Kevin Feige Is My Favorite Thing Today

Figuring out the secrets behind the latest superhero movies is one of the internet’s favourite past times. This week though, one Guardians of the Galaxy fan took things to a whole new level and paid the price by taking on an epic troll.

Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn just posted a series of screencaps from his Instagram account. In them, someone who signed up a fake account for Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige tried to contact Gunn. The filmmaker was immediately onto the scam and ran the fake Feige through the ringer. The results are hilarious. Check them out.

If you’re a Marvel fan and don’t follow Gunn on all social media, you’re doing yourself a disservice. He’s by far one of the most accessible and open filmmakers out there, doing regular Q&As and posting cool stuff all the time. For example, he also posted this great photo yesterday.

Gunn is currently writing Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, which will take place after the next six Marvel movies, ending with 2019's Avengers 4. [Facebook]

