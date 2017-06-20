Jason Isaacs Looks So Uncomfortable in His Star Trek: Discovery Uniform

We have our very first look at Jason Isaacs as Captain Gabriel Lorca on the bridge of the USS Discovery, and my god does nothing about this look comfortable. Not the chair, not the costume, not his posture. It feels oddly appropriate.

The picture comes from Entertainment Weekly, and it’s a bit nostalgic. The Next Generation uniforms were famously uncomfortable, and they bunched up so much that “The Picard Manoeuvre” became a fan reference to Patrick Stewart tugging the damn thing down every time he stood up. For some reason, seeing Isaacs in a uniform that is clearly from some unholy midpoint between Enterprise’s blue coveralls and Star Trek: The Original Series, with TNG’s bunching issues on full display... it just hits me, right in the heart. I’m a little choked up. I hope this man is never comfortable again.

Star Trek: Discovery arrives on Netflix on 25th September.

