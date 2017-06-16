Junk Food Ads Banned From Sites Aimed at Children

New advertising rules come into place this weekend, designed to stem the flow of aspirational burgers and carbohydrate juices into the mouths of a generation.

It's an extension of the TV advertising ban on promoting HFSS (high in fat, salt or sugar) products to children, which is about to be expanded to cover cinema, print, social media and posters, with the guidelines also suggesting that any streaming content that could be conceived as "TV-like" should also be included, if it appears to be aimed at kids.

Even if children only make up more than 25 per cent of the audience the ban still applies, with "licensed characters and celebrities" also barred from being used to promote HFSS products anywhere that targets the under-12s.

CAP's James Best said: "These measures demonstrate the advertising industry’s continuing commitment to putting the protection of children at the heart of its work. The new rules will alter the nature and balance of food advertising seen by children and play a meaningful part in helping change their relationship with less healthy foods."

July 1st sees the new rules come into place. [ASA]

