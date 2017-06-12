Jurassic World 2 Will Use Lines From The Original Jurassic Park Novel For Jeff Goldblum's Ian Malcolm

Jurassic World 2 is 99.7 per cent guaranteed to be superior than its prehistoric predecessor by virtue of having Jeff Goldblum in it. (Tamed Raptors are swell and all, but they can't hold a candle to the Jeff). Colin Trevorrow has been in chatty mood regarding the sequel of late, and now the producer of the upcoming dino romp has confirmed a lot of Goldblum's lines will be based on the original Jurassic Park novel.

Here's a snippet from his interview with MTV News:

“You know, I did rely on [Michael] Crichton for a lot. I used a lot of Crichton dialogue. Maybe one of my highlights of this whole process is Goldblum. Jeff Goldblum called me – and I’m not going to do an impression – but he was like, ‘Look, I’ve added a couple of things, and I thought I’d perform it for you.’ [Laughs] Oh, great, okay. So, we sat on the phone for an hour as he ran these lines, and I talked about it."

The original Crichton novel differed quite a bit from Steven Spielberg's 1993 classic - the ending; Tim and Lex's ages being switched around; the fact Hammond gets eaten by freakin' Compies - so it makes sense there's unused material there that can be used to embellish Goldblum's returning Ian Malcolm.

As long as the chaotician doesn't bring his gymnast kid along for the ride, I'm sure Malcolm will prove to be a delightfully esoteric foil for Christ Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard's returning heroes.

Jurassic World 2 is due out Summer 2018.