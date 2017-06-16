Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom Has The Most Adorably Lo-fi Triceratops You Ever Did See

Everyone talks about ILM's groundbreaking CGI and the transformative impact it had on Hollywood effects work back when the original Jurassic Park debuted in 1993. And with good reason. Even 24 years on most of the film's computer-generated imagery stands up. Still, a large part of the reason Spielberg's adventure has endured the test of time is thanks to the late Stan Winston's wonderfully detailed animatronic dinos.

So I have to wonder what the late effects genius would think of the following footage that leaked from the Hawaiin set of the newly named Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom last week:

@heeiakeapier #dinasour was getting ready for the shooting next week! you know which movie im talking about ハワイ車の旅を計画中に映画の撮影で交通規制や道路、駐車場閉鎖があると知り、必死で情報かき集めたらあの恐竜映画の続編と判明 あと一週間ずれていたら計画丸潰れになるとこでした 下調べってほんと大事 なにやら爆破とかあるみたいやけど、この子は爆破されるのだろうか。。 #jurassicworld2 #hawaiimovie #heeiakeapier A post shared by Mako Ishida (@komako0202) on Jun 16, 2017 at 5:32am PDT

Who says modern blockbusters have lost that homely, handmade touch?

In fairness, as fansite Jurassic Outpost points out, the Triceratops model is so low detail and crummy, it's likely just a stand-in prop so director J.A. Bayona and his team have a visual, on-set reference that can be studied in post production when the visual effects team come to add in the prehistoric CG stars of the show.

The original Jurassic World only had one practical dino in the entire film - a rather fleeting shot of a dying Apatosaurus - so it'd be nice if the sequel had a few more animatronic leviathans stomping about. Let's hope that dumpy looking model really is a stand-in, of course, because the following comparison ain't pretty.

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom hits cinemas worldwide on June 22, 2018.