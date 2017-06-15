McDonalds Will Now Deliver In The UK - From These Restaurants

Big news in the world of fastfood today as McDonalds has announced that it is launching home delivery for the first time in London, Leeds and Nottingham.

That's right, one of the 20th century's most controversial companies has teamed up with one of the 21st's - as it will use Uber's UberEATS service to ferry your Big Mac to your front door.

The "McDelivery" service, as it has been is first launching at just 22 locations in London, and a further 10 in Leeds and Nottingham - with the expectation being that it will roll out more widely later in the year.

Here's the full list of London locations:

WEMBLEY PARK - HA9 8TS

VICTORIA - SW1E 5NA

MARBLE ARCH - W1H 7AP

LEYTONSTONE DT - E11 1HR

OLD KENT ROAD DT - SE1 5BA

CAMDEN - NW1 0LU

HARINGEY - N4 1DR

WANDSWORTH DT - SW18 1JT

BROMPTON RD - SW3 1NF

CANNING TOWN - E16 1EN

PRAED STREET - W2 1HU

ALPERTON - W5 1DN

KINGS CROSS - NW1 2RY

COUNTY HALL - SE1 7PB

KINGS CROSS - N1 9XD

WATERLOO STATION - SE1 8SW

BOW - PAYNE ROAD - E3 2SP

EDGWARE ROAD - W2 2DS

REGENT STREET - W1B 3AU

ST. MARTINS LANE - WC2N 4JS

FLEET STREET - EC4A 2DQ

WHITEHALL - SW1A 2BX

Diners will be able to get delivery from McDonalds' breakfast, lunch and dinner menus - and delivery will be available between 7am and 2am, seven days a week, providing that you're within 1.5 miles of a participating restaurant.

The move comes at an interesting time for both Uber and McDonalds. Uber has been (rightly) raked over the coals in recent weeks following allegations of sexism and a rather unpleasant corporate culture. Just yesterday, founder and CEO Travis Kalanick resigned his post.

McDonalds has also been experiencing difficulty in recent years. Though the burger chain is iconic and ubiquitous, sales have been sluggish as the company has been squeezed by the growth of so-called "fast casual" chains like Nandos and Chipotle, which have hit a sweet-spot with diners for being marginally classier than the golden arches, while not the sorts of places that require you to wear a dinner-jacket.