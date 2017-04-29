Microsoft's Surface Laptop Is A 'Glue-Filled Monstrosity', Can't Be Repaired Without 'Destroying It'

While Microsoft's Surface Laptop might look the goods, once you get inside the thing, well, it reveals its uglier, less repairable side. As iFixit recently discovered, if something inside the portable PC goes bang, you'll almost certainly have to get a complete new one.

Forget about screws, the Surface Laptop is almost entirely held together by glue and clips. The iFixit folks spent most of their time with a Stanley knife, tweezers and guitar pick in hand, rather than a Torx or Phillips-head.

The guts of the device aren't much better. Forget about removing or replacing any of the components; once you've taken something out, good luck getting it back in.

In fact, iFixit's final "Repairability Score" came in at a zero out of ten.

It doesn't help that you have to break the laptop just to get inside:

Verdict: The Surface Laptop is not a laptop. It’s a glue-filled monstrosity. There is nothing about it that is upgradable or long-lasting, and it literally can’t be opened without destroying it. (Show us the procedure, Microsoft, we’d love to be wrong.)

Image: iFixit

It's true that modern super-portable laptops or "ultrabooks" are hard to open and fix by design, but this is just a little ridiculous. [iFixit, via ArsTechnica]

