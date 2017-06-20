Mixing Oil, Paint, and Soap Looks Like Flying Over a Distant Alien World

The next time NASA releases spectacular footage from a flyover of a distant planet or moon, you’ll have good reason to wonder if what you’re watching actually came from a spaceship, or from a microscope in a studio filming oil, paint, and liquid soap all mixed together.

Galaxy Gates, directed by Oilhack and Thomas Blanchard, took four months to film. But surprisingly, the shots that ultimately made it into this two-minute short film represent only about two percent of the footage they captured. Seems messy, but at least it was worth it. [Vimeo via Laughing Squid]

More Watch This Posts: