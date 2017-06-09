NASA Astronaut Explains How to Drink Space Coffee: 'Suck the Balls'

In space, it is crucial for even the most basic of human tasks to be carried out with a high degree of skill and for astronauts to remain alert. That is why Air Force Colonel and ISS crewmember Jack Fischer sucks the balls.
“I love coffee on Earth, it’s pretty much my favourite thing,” explained Fischer in a video NASA shared on social media this morning. “But in space, I get to make balls out of it — so check this out —
and then suck the balls.”
Good morning! Drinking coffee? Check out how @Astro2Fish likes to drink his morning brew in space…floating balls of deliciousness: pic.twitter.com/jFWhS8Cik2
— NASA (@NASA) June 9, 2017
Aspiring NASA astronauts have about a 0.6 percent chance of becoming candidates, and being considered usually requires an advanced degree in math, science, or engineering. But even among his select 14-person astronaut class, Colonel Fischer, who holds a Masters in Aeronautics and Astronautics from MIT, is the only one we can currently confirm sucks the balls.
We thank him for his dedication to humanity’s scientific endeavours.
More Space Posts:
Bespoke Bakery Section Planned for the International Space Station
Because they need special bread that doesn't produce crumbs, as crumbs in keyboards up there might lead to tragedy.
This Beautiful Short Film Recreates the Moon Landing Using Thousands of NASA Photos
There’s no shortage of archival film footage of the moon landing, but graphic designer Christian Stangl didn’t use any of it to create this short film.
Humans Heading to Mars Could Face a Disturbingly High Cancer Risk
Possibly two times greater than what experts previously thought.
How To Survive A Heart Attack In Space
It's a problem few of us are likely to ever have, but its good to know, right?
shares