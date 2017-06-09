NASA Astronaut Explains How to Drink Space Coffee: 'Suck the Balls'

In space, it is crucial for even the most basic of human tasks to be carried out with a high degree of skill and for astronauts to remain alert. That is why Air Force Colonel and ISS crewmember Jack Fischer sucks the balls.

“I love coffee on Earth, it’s pretty much my favourite thing,” explained Fischer in a video NASA shared on social media this morning. “But in space, I get to make balls out of it — so check this out —

and then suck the balls.”

Good morning! Drinking coffee? Check out how @Astro2Fish likes to drink his morning brew in space…floating balls of deliciousness: pic.twitter.com/jFWhS8Cik2 — NASA (@NASA) June 9, 2017

Aspiring NASA astronauts have about a 0.6 percent chance of becoming candidates, and being considered usually requires an advanced degree in math, science, or engineering. But even among his select 14-person astronaut class, Colonel Fischer, who holds a Masters in Aeronautics and Astronautics from MIT, is the only one we can currently confirm sucks the balls.

We thank him for his dedication to humanity’s scientific endeavours.

