Netflix Has Cancelled Sense8 After Only Two Seasons

After a mere two seasons of streaming on Netflix, the Wachowskis’ Sense8 has been cancelled, according to Netflix VP of original content Cindy Holland.

“After 23 episodes, 16 cities and 13 countries, the story of the Sense8 cluster is coming to an end,” Holland said in a statement. “It is everything we and the fans dreamed it would be: bold, emotional, stunning, kick ass, and outright unforgettable.”

From the onset of its very first season, Sense8 was was lauded for its thoughtful, complicated portrayal of a diverse cast of lead characters, many of whom were queer. Rumblings of the show’s cancellation first began to well up earlier this week when actor Brian J. Smith, who played Sense8's Will Gorski, tweeted out a message to the show’s fans asking them for support in letting Netflix know they wanted the show to continue.

This might be a good time to start making some noise. https://t.co/N08EgzD8E4 — Brian J. Smith (@BrianJacobSmith) May 30, 2017

If we don't show our support for @sense8, it might not get renewed. Let's tweet as much as we can the hashtag: #RenewSense8 pic.twitter.com/atDu7PbVLL — Sense8 (@postbadsense_8) May 29, 2017

Unfortunately, the #RenewSense8 hashtag campaign appears not to have succeeded, and the cancellation is all that much more bitter considering that today’s the first day of LGBTQ pride month.

“Never has there been a more truly global show with an equally diverse and international cast and crew, which is only mirrored by the connected community of deeply passionate fans all around the world,” Holland continued in Netflix’s official statement. “We thank Lana, Lilly, Joe and Grant for their vision, and the entire cast and crew for their craftsmanship and commitment.”

Happy pride, everyone.