New Cars 3 Clip Raises Yet Another Disturbing Question About Their Lives

In addition to training to be better racers, the next generation of cars is apparently built to be faster. Now we know how, but by whom? Still a mystery.

A new clip premiered by EW has announcer Natalie Certain (Kerry Washington) break down everything that makes Jackson Storm (Armie Hammer) better than old-timer Lightning McQueen (Owen Wilson). There’s a high-tech training facility which basically appears to be VR and just the general better build of the new cars. Which implies that they are built. Or that there is something like surgery for cars who want to be better. Either answer is horrifying in its implication.