New Valerian Featurette Shows How Luc Besson Makes the Space Crazy Happen

If you haven’t been paying attention to the next movie from the director of The Fifth Element, then let this new behind-the-scenes teaser try and convince you to do otherwise.

We’re about one month away from the release of Valerian and the City of Thousand Planets and a new featurette details bits of the long journey that Luc Besson has been on to make the film. You can seen some of the concept art and action scenes being filmed, as well a few new glimpses of the world and trouble that Valerian and Laureline will be getting themselves into. Valerian and the City of Thousand Planets comes out on July 21.

More Movies Posts: