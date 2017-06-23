NFC-Man Has the Power to Travel on Buses by Scanning his Hand

An edgy alternative lifestyle Australian has quite the party trick in one of his hands, thanks to an embedded NFC chip that lets him access his local public transport system with a wave of a hand; like a jedi getting somewhere by bus because their hoverspeeder is in for its MOT.
The chip has been stuck into the hand of a man who's changed his name to Meow-Ludo Disco Gamma Meow-Meow for some equally indiscernible reason, with the Opal card -- Sydney's equivalent of London's contactless Oyster card -- cut down so that only the important functional bit remains in a 10mm x 6mm square that's now under his skin.
A piercing company put it in for him, where it'll stay until his body decides it wants it out. [ABC News via BBC]
