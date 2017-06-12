Nine Reasons Why the LG G6 is the Ultimate Phone for All Your Entertainment

You may have already read 10 reasons we think the LG G6 is the ultimate holiday camera, but guess what, we also think the LG G6 is the ultimate phone for consuming entertainment. Gone are the days of watching films on a cramped and dull 3.5-inch display, the latest flagship from LG brings a raft of features that makes it a great device for watching films, playing games, and even creating your own content.

Here are the nine reasons the LG G6 is the ultimate phone for all your entertainment needs.

1. The FullVision™ display packs more entertainment into a compact body

The FullVision™ display is one of the best things about the LG G6. By reducing the space around the screen, LG has managed to pack a 5.7-inch QHD+ display into a body which measures just 148.8 x 72.3mm. That means you get a large screen which is great for watching movies and playing games, but in a handset which it comfortable to hold.

2. It’s the only handset which supports Dolby Vision

It’s not just the size of the display that impresses, it’s also the tech powering it. The LG G6 is the only smartphone to support Dolby Vision. This means all of the glorious HDR content on Netflix will look much better when viewed on the G6, with deep blacks, bright whites, amazing detail and beautiful, natural colours. Of course, it also supports the more widely adopted HDR10, too.

Chances are, the display on the G6 is even more advanced than the one in your television.

3. It’ll scale apps from 16:9 to 18:9

The G6 has a screen ratio of 18:9 and a resolution of 1440 x 2880.

“But all of my apps and videos are 16:9,” we hear you cry. Well, fear not, the G6 will scale everything from Super Mario Run to Twitter in order to make the most of that glorious screen.

All of this is customisable as well, so if you decide you don’t want certain apps scaled, you can change it in the settings.

4. You can make your own entertainment

With 30fps 4K video and high-fidelity audio recording you can stop being a consumer of content and become a creator! Shooting great looking video is simple on the G6, and you can take your home movies to the next level with manual recording modes and the built-in video editor.

Once you’ve completed your masterpiece you can easily share it on social networks.

5. Enjoy films poolside without the fear of getting wet

The LG G6 is rated IP68, which means it can be submerged in 1.5 metres of water for around 30 minutes. You no longer have to take a break from binge watching your favourite TV show when you fancy a dip in the pool, the bath, or even when taking a shower. Hey! We’re not judging!

6. Play immersive games and don’t worry about battery life

The G6 is fully supported by Vulcan™, the latest and most cutting edge platform for Android games. The result? You’ll get increased performance when playing games, reduced lag, and more responsive and immersive gameplay.

You needn’t worry about the battery level thanks to Game Battery Saver, which allows you to adjust resolution, frame rate and battery saving, depending on your individual needs.

The 3300 mAh battery hold up well in everyday use, and can quickly be replenished thanks to Quick Charge 3.0.

7. Music sounds great with high res audio

First of all, yes, the LG G6 does have a headphone jack. That should please the audiophiles out there.

Secondly, music sounds great on the G6 thanks to support for hi-res 24-bit/192kHz tracks, weather played through headphones, or through the loud external speaker.

8. Plenty of storage space for music and movies

There’s nothing more annoying than running out of storage space on your smartphone. Thankfully, the G6 comes with 32GB of on-board storage. If that’s not enough for you, and you’re trying to download all six series of Game of Thrones, there’s a microSD card slot, allowing you to expand the storage by as much as 2TB - if you can actually find a microSD that size.

9. It’s comfortable to hold

Okay, this one is often overlooked when it comes to smartphones. If you’re going to spend hours holding it while watching a film or playing games, chances are you want it to be comfortable to hold.

LG have done an amazing job the the design of the G6. The Gorilla Glass 5 back and aluminium edges provide plenty of grip, and the corners are rounded so they don’t dig into your palm. It’s a really ergonomic and premium design.