Of Course Jeff Goldblum Provides the Tagline for Jurassic World 2's Title Reveal

It’s official: Jurassic World 2 is now Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom. But that’s not the most interesting thing about the first poster for the film, which was released this morning. It’s that the film’s tagline is a Jeff Goldblum classic that you’ve probably already guessed before I even finished this sentence.

With just a year before Fallen Kingdom hits theaters, the title and first poster were unveiled on social media today—and yes, the tagline is “Life Finds a Way,” Dr. Ian Malcolm’s iconic declaration from the original Jurassic Park.

In one year, life finds a way. pic.twitter.com/32Cu62xn1Y — Jurassic World (@JurassicWorld) June 22, 2017

It’s no surprise that from the get go, the movie wants you to be well aware that Goldblum is back in his iconic role for the first time since 1997's The Lost World: Jurassic Park. I mean, after all, if you get Goldblum back, you flaunt his Goldblumminess at every available goddamn opportunity. Get him out there saying the lines and doing the things he needs to do (which are mainly “be Jeff Goldblum”) between now and this time next year, and that’s pretty much the marketing sorted.

In fact, there’s already a template for weaponised Goldblum nostalgia: just look at how Independence Day: Resurgence sold itself. From pretty much day one, Goldblum—whose next film is November’s Thor: Ragnarok—was all over the trailers and giving interviews, and by the end of that whole crazy cycle, they were trying to get us to turn ancient memes into Goldblum mashups. So if you think we’ve already reached peak Goldblum hysteria, well, I’m sure Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom will, uh, find a way to top it.

