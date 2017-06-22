Paragliding at the Bottom of a Narrow Canyon Is Scarier Than Any Roller Coaster on Earth

At some point in time humanity got its wires crossed and parachutes, an invention designed to save lives, became a tool for risking life and limb. Instead of gracefully floating down the side of a mountain, paraglider Joseph Innes skimmed along the bottom of a narrow canyon, just inches away from breaking an ankle, and possibly every bone in his body.

Thankfully he brought a camera along for the ride, which looks even scarier than the most twisted roller coasters amusement parks try to sell as being fun. At least if you get hurt in a park, you’ll get free hot dogs out of it. [Vimeo via Boing Boing]

