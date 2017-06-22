watch this

Paragliding at the Bottom of a Narrow Canyon Is Scarier Than Any Roller Coaster on Earth

By Andrew Liszewski on at

At some point in time humanity got its wires crossed and parachutes, an invention designed to save lives, became a tool for risking life and limb. Instead of gracefully floating down the side of a mountain, paraglider Joseph Innes skimmed along the bottom of a narrow canyon, just inches away from breaking an ankle, and possibly every bone in his body.

Thankfully he brought a camera along for the ride, which looks even scarier than the most twisted roller coasters amusement parks try to sell as being fun. At least if you get hurt in a park, you’ll get free hot dogs out of it. [Vimeo via Boing Boing]

More Watch this Posts:

Tags: