Poo Bacteria Found in Costa and Starbucks Ice

Someone's been pooing in the supply chain again, with the latest victims of the 2017 poo-in-stuff crisis being national coffee titans Starbucks, Costa Coffee and Caffe Nero.

Researchers from the BBC's Watchdog looking into the cleanliness of public drinkeries made the discovery, with the grim headline claim being that seven out of 10 of the samples of ice taken from Costa Coffee contained traces of bacteria commonly found in human faeces. The relatively good news for Starbucks and Nero is that they had less human poo in their ice, with just three in ten of their cubes containing the potentially dangerous faecal coliforms.

This gruesome research is set to be aired in Watchdog tonight on the BBC, which has prompted the three coffee firms to say they've already launched their own investigations -- and Costa saying it has already updated its ice handling guidelines, presumably by using a big red pen to add a NO POO prohibited sign to the document. [BBC]

More Food Posts: