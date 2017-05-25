PornHub Adds Teledildonics Section For Interactive Masturbators

The leader in free grot PornHub has announced that it will be dipping a toe - or other body part - in the world of teledildonics. For those not aware, this is a brand of sex toys which can be controlled over the internet. The press release says that videos supporting a range of sex toys will simulate tactile sensations.

Usually, these devices are used for couples to have a matching pair that they use if they're in a long-distance relationship or just fancy getting freaky over the internet. But by installing an app on your phone you can pair the device with a video using a QR code. Pulses are then read from the video data and sent to your sex toy.

At launch PornHub is supporting a trio of devices, namely the Fleshlight Launch and Kiiroo Onyx and Pearl 2. The company says that it will add support for a range of other toys in the near future. PornHub also plans to add support for female-focused sex toys like the OhMiBod, We-Vibe, Lovense Lush.

PornHub has a dedicated section on the website that shows currently supported devices as well as a section for the supporting videos. It promises to add content to suit a range of tastes with a reasonable selection of videos already live. It's not clear how it creates the data these sex toys use, but it's probably best not to think about the bored intern charged with, basically, wanking you off.

