Producer Says Spider-Man: Homecoming, Venom, and Silver and Black Will Exist in Same World

Sony’s Spider-Man spinoffs, Venom and Silver and Black, may not exist in the Marvel Cinematic Universe... but Sony has plans for all of their Spider-Man films to share the same universe. And, contrary to reports, the door isn’t closed on Tom Holland showing up in them.

In a recent interview, Spider-Man: Homecoming producer Amy Pascal revealed that all three movies will exist in the same world... even if Spider-Man: Homecoming is connected to the MCU in a way the other films will not be. The relationship between the films in Sony’s Marvel Universe (still a weird name) has been up in the air, especially since director Kevin Feige confirmed that Venom (played by Tom Hardy) would not be part of the MCU. Here’s what Pascal said:

Both movies will all take place in the world that we’re now creating for Peter Parker. I mean, they’ll be adjuncts to it, there may be different locations, but it will still all be in the same world and they will be connected to each other.

[BREAKING NEWS] Amy Pascal confirm Black Cat and Vanom movie will pass in the same universe of "Spider-Man: Homecoming pic.twitter.com/qfAKOulqwE — Tom Holland Updates (@tomhupdates) June 18, 2017

[Editor's note: if you're bored, see if you can guess what must be running through Kevin Feige's mind during the video]

Pascal was then asked if Holland would appear as Spider-Man in one or both of those films, to which Pascal replied: “There’s a chance... there’s always a chance.” I mean, I’m not a linguistics expert... but that sounds like they’re trying to make it happen. This is a bit surprising, as it was previously implied that Holland’s Spider-Man would not appear in the films at all, and it’s not certain how it would even work. Holland is contracted for at least six movies with Disney and Marvel, including three solo films.

It’s unclear what this will mean for the relationship between Sony and Marvel, which is complicated enough with Spider-Man alone. If these characters exist in the same universe as Spider-Man: Homecoming, but not in the MCU itself, that could open a big wide hole of complications and contradictions in the normally controlled cinematic universe. [Twitter]



More Marvel Posts: