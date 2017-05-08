Queen Reported for Not Wearing a Seatbelt

Some random member of the public has tried to grass up the Queen, after noticing that she didn't appear to be wearing a seatbelt during the slow public commute between palaces to deliver her annual speech to the House of Lords, as part of the State Opening of Parliament.
The complaint was made -- on the 999 line too! -- by a member of the public, who was connected to operators handling emergency calls on behalf of West Yorkshire Police. They don't appear to be acting on the information, mind, as the Queen usually operates above the law.
Plenty of hi-res images of the Queen's arrival do indeed appear to show that she's not wearing a seatbelt, unless perhaps those posh old cars she likes only has the type that goes over your lap. Or maybe there are a couple of servants lying on the floor and holding on to each one of her ankles. [Mirror]
Image credit: Instagram
