Richard Hammond Airlifted To Hospital After Crash In Swiss Mountains

Richard Hammond has been involved in a "fiery car crash" in Switzerland, and has been airlifted to hospital.

The Mirror reports that the Grand Tour and former Top Gear star was driving on a road that had been closed for the annual Bergrennen Hemberg race in the canton of St Gellen.

No details of injuries are yet known, though he is said to be conscious. Photos have also emerged on Twitter showing the aftermath of the crash, with a fire in wrecked car having been extinguished by firefighters.

It isn't clear whether or not Hammond was filming - though this tweet suggests that this is the case:

This is the second major crash that Hammond has been involved in. The first, in 2006, saw him crash a rocket car while filming for Top Gear, in an incident that left him with serious injuries from which he later fully recovered.

We'll update this post when we know more.

Update (17:31): Jeremy Clarkson has tweeted about the crash, saying that "Richard seems to be mostly OK".