Rick and Morty Season 3 Gets a New Trailer and Release Date

It’s finally happening! Adult Swim has announced the release date for the much-hyped third season of Rick and Morty, as well as unveiled a brand-new trailer. In short, it’s the “darkest year” ever.

The Rick and Morty team held a livestream on Thursday where they confirmed the series will return July 30th. They also unveiled the trailer, which features Pickle Rick, a Mad Max-style apocalyptic wasteland, and Rick welcoming Morty to “the darkest year of our adventures.” It also includes some of the footage from the first episode of season 3, which was previously unveiled during one of the coolest April Fools gag we’ve seen in years.

Again, your mind isn’t playing tricks on you. Rick and Morty returns to Adult Swim in the US on July 30th. Wubba lubba dub dub! [YouTube]

