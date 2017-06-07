Robert Downey Jr. Digs Fan-made Spider-Man: Homecoming Poster... Probably Because It Features A Whole Lot Of Robert Downey Jr

This is just fun. Hollywood has been awash with shitty movie posters of late. The already infamous effort for Transformers: The Last Knight looks like it was photoshopped together by a drunk college kid after a heavy night on the tiles, and Marvel's Spider-Man: Homecoming hasn't been averse to fronting tacky looking ensemble pieces, either.

See...

Personally, I think this effort from a user by the name of "grandtheftbicycle" is way better. Robert Downey Jr obviously agrees, because he shared it on his Facebook:

Some of us are worried there's going to be entirely too much Tony Stark in the new Spidey movie, but when it comes to purposely daft posters, this is a campy treat. Spider-Man: Homecoming hits cinemas July 7.