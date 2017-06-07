movies

Robert Downey Jr. Digs Fan-made Spider-Man: Homecoming Poster... Probably Because It Features A Whole Lot Of Robert Downey Jr

By Dave Meikleham on at

This is just fun. Hollywood has been awash with shitty movie posters of late. The already infamous effort for Transformers: The Last Knight looks like it was photoshopped together by a drunk college kid after a heavy night on the tiles, and Marvel's Spider-Man: Homecoming hasn't been averse to fronting tacky looking ensemble pieces, either.

See...

Personally, I think this effort from a user by the name of "grandtheftbicycle" is way better. Robert Downey Jr obviously agrees, because he shared it on his Facebook:

Some of us are worried there's going to be entirely too much Tony Stark in the new Spidey movie, but when it comes to purposely daft posters, this is a campy treat. Spider-Man: Homecoming hits cinemas July 7.

Tags: