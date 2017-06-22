Ron Howard Is Classy and Optimistic In His First Public Han Solo Comments

It’s been a tumultuous few days in a galaxy far, far, away, but the man who has emerged to steer the Han Solo movie is already handling it like a champ.

In his first public statements since officially being announced as director, Ron Howard took to Twitter to be gracious and professional.

I'm beyond grateful to add my voice to the Star Wars Universe after being a fan since 5/25/77. — Ron Howard (@RealRonHoward) June 22, 2017

I hope to honor the great work already done & help deliver on the promise of a Han Solo film. — Ron Howard (@RealRonHoward) June 22, 2017

Of course, Howard is not just a former child star turned Oscar-winning director with a very impressive resume.He worked with Lucasfilm in the 1980s when he directed Willow for producer George Lucas, starred in Lucas’ classic film American Graffiti, and was actually considered to direct The Phantom Menace back before Lucas himself took over.

As previously reported, Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy outlined what will be happening next with Phil Lord and Chris Miller out and Howard in:

We have a wonderful script, an incredible cast and crew, and the absolute commitment to make a great movie. Filming will resume the 10th of July.

Howard will spend the time before then going through the footage that has already been shot, talking to the actors, and formulating a plan to finish the film with an eye on its May 2018 release date. [Twitter]

More Star wars Posts: