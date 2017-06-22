Ron Howard Will Direct the Han Solo Movie

Just days after the shocking news of Chris Miller and Phil Lord’s departure from the Han Solo spinoff movie, it seems like a decision has been made on who’s coming in to replace them. And it’s pretty much the one director everyone thought it was going to be.

Reported first by The Hollywood Reporter, Disney and Lucasfilm have now confirmed that Ron Howard has officially agreed to step in to the vacuum left by the tumultuous and sudden departure of Chris Miller and Phil Lord during the later stages of production on the still-untitled Star Wars Story focusing on Han Solo’s early days. Here’s the full statement from Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy:

At Lucasfilm, we believe the highest goal of each film is to delight, carrying forward the spirit of the saga that George Lucas began forty years ago. With that in mind, we’re thrilled to announce that Ron Howard will step in to direct the untitled Han Solo film. We have a wonderful script, an incredible cast and crew, and the absolute commitment to make a great movie. Filming will resume the 10th of July.

Howard’s name was floated almost immediately after the news of Lord and Miller’s departure—claimed to be due to creative differences between the duo and top Lucasfilm brass—broke Monday evening. As our own Germain Lussier noted, Howard’s reputation as a seasoned director makes him an ideal choice not only to come in and finish directing the movie, but deal with the overarching discourse surrounding the film in the wake of Miller and Lord’s exit.

The Han Solo movie is still expected to hit cinemas on May 25th, 2018. [StarWars.com]

More Star wars Posts: