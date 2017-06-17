movies

Ryan Reynolds Shares First Peek at Deadpool 2 Filming

By Beth Elderkin on at

Ryan Reynolds is basking in the glow of how awesome it is to be Wade Wilson, releasing his first official photo from the set of Deadpool 2 and confirming the return of a certain iconic castle.

Reports have been circulating that Deadpool 2 was filming at Hatley Castle in British Columbia, the site that’s been used as the X-Mansion for several X-Men films, as well as the first Deadpool. Now that Reynolds has confirmed those rumours, this indicates that the castle could serve as more than just a glorified cameo (like it was in the first film).

Deadpool 2 is set to come out sometime in 2018, with Josh Brolin coming into the fold as Cable and Zazie Beetz as Domino. [Comicbook.com]

More Movies Posts:

Tags: