Ryan Reynolds Shares First Peek at Deadpool 2 Filming

Ryan Reynolds is basking in the glow of how awesome it is to be Wade Wilson, releasing his first official photo from the set of Deadpool 2 and confirming the return of a certain iconic castle.

Dropped by the X-Mansion. Big fucking surprise. No one's home. pic.twitter.com/svbUMEdKbb — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) June 17, 2017

Reports have been circulating that Deadpool 2 was filming at Hatley Castle in British Columbia, the site that’s been used as the X-Mansion for several X-Men films, as well as the first Deadpool. Now that Reynolds has confirmed those rumours, this indicates that the castle could serve as more than just a glorified cameo (like it was in the first film).

Deadpool 2 is set to come out sometime in 2018, with Josh Brolin coming into the fold as Cable and Zazie Beetz as Domino. [Comicbook.com]

