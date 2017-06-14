Shaun Ryder is Voicing Manchester's Trams Today

Singer, songwriter, swearing expert and top Manchester export Shaun Ryder is popping up across Manchester's Metrolink tram network today. He's not been reduced to busking for beer money, though, he's doing the onboard announcements to celebrate the BBC's invention of BBC Music Day.

The famous voices and regional accents of Ozzy Osbourne, Alfie Boe and Miles Kane have also been recorded for public transport use today, with respective appearances on the address systems in Birmingham, Blackpool and Liverpool.

Ozzy is on Midland Metro Trams in Birmingham, Miles Kane is doing Merseyrail, with Alfie Boe doing the announcements on the glamorous Blackpool Tramway. [BBC]

