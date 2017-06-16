Simon Cowell's Grenfell Tower Charity Hits the Streams Today

Simon and Garfunkel's musical milestone Bridge Over Troubled Water has been chosen by Simon Cowell and his consortium of celebrities as the charity record to benefit the families hit by the Grenfell Tower tragedy, with Robbie Williams, Louis Tomlinson, Brian May, Rita Ora and Stormzy among the top-tier talent to have contributed their verses to the ensemble recording.

There is a web site handling iTunes referrals and donations via the Artists for Grenfell portal, plus it's also available to stream through Spotify if you fancy donating something like 0.004p to the cause. There is an opening rap now, a chorus with everyone having a go at the end, and with over 50 singers involved it's bound to be a cross-demographic smash that'll sail through its £1m donations target.

The video will be done by tonight, in time to screen on ITV for the first time before Coronation Street. [Artists for Grenfell]

