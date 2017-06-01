Sky and F1 Owners Back Drone Racing

The powers that think they have the clout to decide what we like are going in big on the Drone Racing League, with a conglomerate of backers -- including Sky and F1's new owner Liberty Media -- pumping more millions into the sport they hope might be the next big thing.
This latest funding round saw $20m (£15.7m) invested into the Drone Racing League, money it'll use to continue ferrying nerds around the planet to race each other around custom-built indoor arenas. Sky Sports is one of the league's 75 broadcasters around the world, so it's perhaps not much of a surprise to see it helping out with a bit of cash.
Company founder Nicholas Horbaczewski is understandably thrilled to have his idea raking in the millions, and said: "Over the past 18 months, we’ve committed to building a technology company that can capture the imagination of new sports fans around the world. The support we have from some of the most respected brands and investors is helping us rapidly realise that vision."
Coincidentally, there's one happening in the UK tonight, with the last race of the current season taking place tonight inside London's Alexandra Palace. [TechCrunch]
