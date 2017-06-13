Sky Q Now Lets You Record Six Channels While Watching A Seventh

You know the deal, you simply have to record something on BBC 1, BBC 2, ITV 1, Channel 4, Channel 5 and Sky 1 while you're watching something on Sky Atlantic but it's just not possible right? Well good news TV addict, Sky has flipped the switch and you can now record six channels while watching a seventh as long as you have a Sky Q 2TB box.

You will need to head into the menus to enable this feature though. It's to be found in settings > set-up > preferences > maximum number of recordings. Chose "six" and you're good to go. Sky points out that you can set it back at any time, but why would anyone do that once they've bathed in the afterglow of consuming seven things at the same time.

Make no mistake, Sky Q is the best TV product out there. It's everything you could possibly want in a pay TV service and more. You've got brilliant HD content, access to ultra HD and more channels than you can wave a stick at. Our only slight cynicism surrounds the need to record so much at once. But presumably someone, somewhere needs to do this. So sir or madam, this article is for you; Now off you go and record all of the TV.

