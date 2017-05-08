Some Dick Destroyed Norway's Beloved Troll Penis Rock

Norwegian citizens are about to go Liam Neeson in Taken on the shameless vandal who desecrated one of their most beloved natural monuments—a troll dick. Well, it’s a rock that looks like a dick. But it’s supposed to be a troll dick, specifically.

On Saturday, June 24th, joggers discovered the rock formation, called “Trollpikken”—which loosely translates to “troll dick”—had been drilled into and hacked off. According to the Associated Press, citizens are now raising money to make their dick rock erect again.

Over the last few days, the Trollpikken Facebook page has received an outpouring of support from its fans. According to the AP, by Sunday, 500 people had donated nearly 90,000 Norwegian kroner (£8,364) to a crowdfunding site in order to repair the castrated peen. It’s unclear what vendetta the vandal(s) had against the innocent troll dong, but regardless, the culprit could face up to six years in prison.

Locals are confident they’ll find the person(s) responsible for the heinous crime, and are vowing to rebuild. According to NRK News, police in Egersund have evidence of a chisel left behind at the scene and are in the process of questioning a suspect.

“We have the Viagra it takes,” contractor Sverre Garpestad told news outlet TV2.

Norwegian activists hope to raise the equivalent of about £23,400 in order to repair Trollpikken. Repairing it should only take about an hour with helicopters, by Garpestad’s estimates.

Our thoughts are with Trollpikken and its fans during this difficult time. [Associated Press, NRK News]



