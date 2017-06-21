Someone's Trying to Adapt Isaac Asimov's Foundation Series Again

One of the most influential science fiction series of all time is coming to television: according to Deadline, David S. Goyer and Josh Friedman are developing Isaac Asimov’s Foundation series.

Asimov should be one of the first authors you read when delving into science fiction. Foundation, and the laws of robotics it often focuses on, contains concepts of science fiction and computer engineering that still have ramifications to this day. As such, it’s been hugely influential—the bones of the Foundation series already have been explored in everything from Star Wars to HBO’s Westworld, and that could make adapting the series, which began as short stories in the pages of Astounding Magazine in 1942, a challenging task.

The fact that Goyer (Man of Steel) is in the mix also doesn’t inspire confidence. But Friedman’s involvement should. His take on the Terminator mythos, The Sarah Connor Chronicles, was actually a great exploration of ideas first posited by Asimov—when Lena Heady wasn’t blowing robots up with shotguns.

But don’t get too excited about this show popping up in your Netflix or Hulu queue anytime soon. Goyer and Friedman’s series is still in an extremely early development phase, and there are no reports of where the series could end up if produced. What’s more, the Foundation series has a long history of abortive adaptation attempts. New Line Cinema tried to make it into a film series back in the ’90s before giving up and settling on Lord of the Rings. Three years ago, Jonathan Nolan attempted to bring it to HBO, but later left the project and took up Westworld instead. And in 2010, Roland Emmerich (Independence Day) attempted to adapt it as a film before giving up and tossing the property aside. Will the fourth try be the one that succeeds? [Deadline]

