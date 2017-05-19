Sorry Ripley Fans, Neil Blomkamp's Alien Movie Is "Totally Dead"

In an interview with The Verge, District 9 director Neil Blomkamp has admitted his long planned Alien sequel has finally been jettisoned into the cold, soulless recesses of space.

Proposed concept art of the movie has been doing the rounds for years now. It featured an elderly Ripley and severely scarred Hicks, suggesting Blomkamp's take on the franchise was going to be a direct follow-up to Aliens, ignoring the events of Alien 3 in the process.

Yet in this latest interview, the filmmaker firmly puts paid to the idea of ever getting his Xenomorph flick off the ground:

I think it's totally dead, yes. That would be an accurate assumption at this point. It’s sad. I spent a long time working on that, and I feel like it was really pretty awesome. But politically, the way it’s gone now, and the way that it all is — it’s just not going to live.

When asked if studio politics were to blame for his Alien sequel never getting off the ground, the director appears to agree:

Yeah. Ridley [Scott] was one of my idols growing up. He's so talented and he's made this film that really set me off in a direction. I want to just be as respectful and not go stamping around in this world that he created. I think that if the circumstances were different, and I didn't feel like I was getting too close to something that he obviously feels a massive personal connection to, that things that may have played out differently. But I did want to be as respectful as possible.

Personally, I've never liked Aliens all that much. Hell, I'm a contrary enough madman that I actually really love Alien 3, so this news bothers me not one jot. Still, if you were looking forward to an Aliens follow-up, as Ash would say, "You have my sympathies". At any rate, I'm sure Blomkamp's movie would have been better than Alien: Covenant.