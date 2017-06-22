Super Nintendo Classic Edition Arrives With 21 Games on September 29th

After the insanely successful NES Classic Edition completely sold out until Nintendo inexplicably stopped making it, the company is following up with a miniature version of the Super Nintendo that will come bundled with 21 classic 16-bit games including Super Mario World and F-Zero.

According to a tweet on the official Nintendo of America Twitter account, the Super Nintendo Classic Edition will officially launch on September 29 and will also include games like Star Fox 2, Donkey Kong Country, Super Mario Kart, The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past and two wired controllers. Pricing details haven’t been revealed yet, but we’re hoping it falls somewhere near the £50 price point of the NES Classic Edition.

[Update: It's confirmed at $80 in the US, so somewhere around £70-£75 is our guess. We'll update if we get confirmation]

Super Mario World, Earthbound, Star Fox 2 + 18 more games? Now you’re playing with super power! #SNESClassic launches 9/29. pic.twitter.com/BPPGjpskPT — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) June 26, 2017

That tweet has the US variant, while this is the miniaturised European variant we'll be getting:

Games included are:

Contra III: The Alien Wars

Donkey Kong Country

EarthBound

Final Fantasy III

F-ZERO

Kirby Super Star

Kirby’s Dream Course

The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past

Mega Man X

Secret of Mana

Star Fox

Star Fox 2

Street Fighter II Turbo: Hyper Fighting

Super Castlevania IV™

Super Ghouls ’n Ghosts

Super Mario Kart

Super Mario RPG: Legend of the Seven Stars

Super Mario World

Super Metroid

Super Punch-Out!!

Yoshi’s Island

