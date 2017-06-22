Super Nintendo Classic Edition Arrives With 21 Games on September 29th

After the insanely successful NES Classic Edition completely sold out until Nintendo inexplicably stopped making it, the company is following up with a miniature version of the Super Nintendo that will come bundled with 21 classic 16-bit games including Super Mario World and F-Zero.
According to a tweet on the official Nintendo of America Twitter account, the Super Nintendo Classic Edition will officially launch on September 29 and will also include games like Star Fox 2, Donkey Kong Country, Super Mario Kart, The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past and two wired controllers. Pricing details haven’t been revealed yet, but we’re hoping it falls somewhere near the £50 price point of the NES Classic Edition.
[Update: It's confirmed at $80 in the US, so somewhere around £70-£75 is our guess. We'll update if we get confirmation]
Super Mario World, Earthbound, Star Fox 2 + 18 more games? Now you’re playing with super power! #SNESClassic launches 9/29. pic.twitter.com/BPPGjpskPT
That tweet has the US variant, while this is the miniaturised European variant we'll be getting:
Games included are:
- Contra III: The Alien Wars
- Donkey Kong Country
- EarthBound
- Final Fantasy III
- F-ZERO
- Kirby Super Star
- Kirby’s Dream Course
- The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past
- Mega Man X
- Secret of Mana
- Star Fox
- Star Fox 2
- Street Fighter II Turbo: Hyper Fighting
- Super Castlevania IV™
- Super Ghouls ’n Ghosts
- Super Mario Kart
- Super Mario RPG: Legend of the Seven Stars
- Super Mario World
- Super Metroid
- Super Punch-Out!!
- Yoshi’s Island
