Supermarkets Test Surge-Pricing Crisps at Lunchtime via Electronic Price Tags

Some of the UK's biggest supermarkets are considering introducing fluctuating prices throughout the day, as the grocers look to the likes of Uber for ways they can manage demand at peak times and adjust prices accordingly.

Tesco, Sainsbury's and Morrisons are all testing electronic pricing systems, says the Sunday Telegraph, which would, for example, let the retailers set timed exclusives and meal deals, perhaps better channeling in their customers throughout the day and relieving crunches around meal times.

A Tesco spokesperson said: "We are always looking at ways to improve the shopping experience for our customers and are currently trialling electronic shelf edge labels in one of our stores. We're still at the early stages of this trial and will review feedback from customers and colleagues before deciding next steps." [Sunday Telegraph via IBT]

