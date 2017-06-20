Tesco Launches One Hour Delivery with Tesco Now

A few weeks ago we found out that Tesco was testing a one hour delivery system, imaginatively called Tesco Now. Today the supermarket chain has announced that whole story wasn't a phoney leak, because Tesco Now is a very real thing.

It's a partnership between Tesco and delivery service Quiqup, who will collect goods from a local Tesco store and deliver them by moped. As is to be expected with these sorts speedy-deliveries, this service is currently only available in central London and doesn't come without a hefty cost attached.

Each delivery comes with an £8 charge, though there's no minimum spend involved. So if you really feel the need to buy a single roll of mints for £8.50, it sounds like you can. If £8 is too much, there's also a two hour delivery option that comes with a £6 charge.

All orders have to be made in the Tesco Now app (available on Android and iOS), and you will need to stick to regular store opening hours. That's 8am to 11pm during the week, and 9am to 11pm at weekends.

Here are all the postcodes Tesco Now will deliver to:

E1, E2, EC1, EC2, EC3, N1, N16, NW1, NW10, NW3, NW5, NW6, NW8, SE1, SE11, SW10, SW11, SW12, SW13, SW14, SW15, SW1, SW3, SW4, SW5, SW6, SW7, SW8, W1, W10, W11, W12, W14, W2, W7, W8, W9, WC1, WC2

So if you need something pretty sharpish, live in the right area, and can't leave the house to go to one of the several mini supermarkets near you, you have another company to give all your money to. [Tesco]

