The Actual Skywalker Lightsaber From Star Wars and Empire Strikes Back Is Up For Auction

Even before it became crucial to The Force Awakens, the lightsaber passed from Anakin to Luke Skywalker, through Obi-Wan Kenobi, was the iconic weapon of Star Wars. And later this month, one of the props seen on screen in the first two films is going up for auction.

This screen-used prop from Star Wars and The Empire Strikes Back is up for auction this month. All Images: Profiles in History

The Skywalker Lightsaber that was used in both A New Hope and The Empire Strikes Back is just one of a slew of impressive lots in the latest auction from Profiles in History. It will take place June 26-28 in Los Angeles, California.

According to a press release, the company estimates the Skywalker Lightsaber will sell for between $150,000 (£117,647) and $250,000 (£196,078). For the past several decades, the precious prop was in the possession of producer Gary Kurtz, who is including a personalised letter to certify authenticity.

Besides that, the auction will also include Bill Paxton's armour from Aliens (estimated to sell for between $10,000 [£7,843] to $15,000 [£11,764]); Charlie Bucket's screen-used Golden Ticket from Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory (originally owned by director Mel Stuart and estimated to sell for $40,000 [£31,372] to $60,000 [£47,058]); the screen-used Atlantean Sword from Conan the Barbarian (originally owned by director John Milius and estimated to sell for $40,000 [£31,372] to $60,000 [£47,058); and Leonardo DiCaprio's main, screen used-outfit from Titanic, which is estimated to sell for $100,000 (£78,431) to $150,000 (£117,647). Just to name a few.

I mean, this is some serious Hollywood history right there.

For the full list of pieces, instructions on registering to bid, and more, visit this website.