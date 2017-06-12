The Best E3 Games Due Out in 2017

Over on the other side of the world, E3 is taking over Los Angeles with game developers showcasing all their upcoming games to hungry audiences of fans and journalists alike. New games have to come out eventually, though, and while some new announcements might not reach us for another year or two, there are plenty of games on show that are arriving in the next six months. Let's take a look at some of the best.

Super Mario Odyssey (27/10), £60

Mario, but in the real world! With a magic hat that lets Mario possess a variety of creatures! Disturbing? Excellent? Who knows. What we do know is that the next Mario game looks incredible, and all those new abilities look a hell of a lot of fun. I mean, who wouldn't want to be a mustachioed dinosaur, if only for a limited time? [Pre-order here]

South Park: The Fractured But Whole (17/10), £42

It was due out last year, but it got delayed time and again, meaning we're having to wait until October to see the South Park kids jump into their very own superhero civil war. The game is an RPG much like the first game, with input from show-creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone. Given the first game was basically an interactive episode, if the sequel can manage that much it should be one hell of an experience. [Pre-order on PC | PS4 | Xbox One]

Star Wars Battlefront 2 (17/11), from £50

The sequel to the multiplayer Star Wars game, complete with a full single player campaign that takes place after the events of Return of the Jedi. You play as one of the Empire's elite Inferno Squad, determined to avenge his death. There's also the full multiplayer, featuring heroes and settings from all three Star Wars trilogies, and two-player offline split screen. [Pre-order on PC | PS4 | Xbox One]

Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus (27/10), from £40

Do you like The Man in the High Castle, or the Wolfenstein: The New Order? Then you'll want to play The New Colossus. A sequel to the last Wolfenstein game, it takes the action to Nazi-controlled America where BJ and co are attempting to bring about a revolution and topple the German despots from power. [Pre-order on PC | PS4 | Xbox One]

Xenoblade Chronicles 2, £60

Announced back at the launch of the Switch, we finally know that the sequel to Xenoblade Chronicles is arriving around Christmas time. We don't know exactly when (*fume*) but still. With a new anime-like aesthetic, and the power of the Switch behind it, expect it to bring you the best bits of the original Wii game on a much grander scale. [Pre-order here]

Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle (29/8), £50

It's Mario meets XCOM in this crossover with Ubisofts Rabbids, which are basically Minions from before Minions were a thing. It's a take on a Mario game that's never been done before, and that means everything here is going to be a lovely new experience. Plus you get to see all the Rabbids dressed up like Mario characters, which is weird and adorable at the same time. [Pre-order here]

Crackdown 3 (7/11), £42

The Agency is back to protect citizens from the criminal element, and Terry Crews seems to have been brought along for the ride. This is the game Microsoft has been touting for ages, but never bothered to release, so it's nice to know that it's actually coming pretty soon. This one will also be taking full advantage of the Xbox One X's hi-tech hardware when it's released, if you're willing to cough up the cash for 4K gaming. Being an Microsoft game, this is also available on PC. [Pre-order here]

Metroid: Samus Returns (September), £70

That high price point is no doubt a placeholder, given how this is a 3DS title, but it's still a bit of a shock. However, Samus Returns sees the bounty hunter return to her original home on handheld devices, in a remake of Metroid II. It's been built up from scratch with new graphics, gameplay elements, and even a new soundtrack. If you can't wait for Metroid Prime 4 (whenever it will arrive), this should help tide you over. [Pre-order here]

Skyrim VR (30/11), £50

Another year, another re-release of Skyrim, this time bringing the fantasy world to virtual reality. I'm not sure if I need a third copy of Skyrim ( I have it on Xbox 360 and PC), but having a high definition version in VR is an intriguing prospect. Bethesda hopes a lot of other people feel the same way about this, plus Doom and Fallout (due in October). Skyrim VR is a PS Vr exclusive (for now) while Doom VFR and Fallout VR appear to be exclusive to SteamVR, and likely be designed for use with the HTC Vive. [Pre-order Skyrim VR | Doom VFR | Fallout VR]

Assassin's Creed Origins (27/10), from £45

Possibly the worst kept secret in Assassin's Creed history, the franchise is going back thousands of years to Ancient Egypt in the next instalment - to the time when the Assassin's order was first founded. Because the whole Crusades origin clearly doesn't work for Ubisoft. You jump into he shoes of Bayek, the last Medjay who also happens to be the first Assassin. You've got a full country at your disposal, so make sure to go exploring. [Pre-order on PC | PS4 | Xbox One]

Destiny 2 (6/9), from £45

I wonder if this one will have a plot this time around? Here's hoping, because playing is only part of what makes video games special. The sequel to the much loved/derided multiplayer shooter/RPG arrives in September, presumably bringing with it lots more science fiction action. That means missions, raids, loot, and plenty of grinding to get yourself the best possible gear. Probably not one for everyone, but if you liked the first Destiny, even just a little bit, this is one for you. Just remember that the PC version doesn't arrive until 24th October. [Pre-order on PC | PS4 | Xbox One]

Age of Empires Definitive Edition (Late 2017)

Wololo! Looks like Microsoft is actually putting the Age of Empires IP to good use at last, with a remake of the original game that appeared 20 years ago. Because it's not really available to anyone who doesn't have the original game on disc anymore. Rebuilt from scratch with multiplayer, enhanced 4K graphics, new sounds, and more, anyone who loved the first Age of Empires is going to want this. As ever, it's available on Xbox One and PC, but doesn't seem to be available to pre-order just yet. Expect to hear more at Gamescom in August.

Middle Earth: Shadow of War (10/10), £50

The sequel to Shadow of Mordor puts you back in the shoes of Gondorian ranger Talion, but this time he's accompanied by a ring of power to aid him in his quest. With new mechanics, an improved Nemesis system, plus the ability to build and command armies, it's up to you to face off against the ressurected forces of Sauron and the Nazgul. [Pre-order for PS4 | Xbox One]

FIFA 18 (29/9), from £55

There are a few constants in the world, and one of them is that EA will release a new FIFA game every single year whether you like it or not. FIFA 18 is this year's offering, bringing back The Journey story mode, co-op, and Cristiano Ronaldo if you care about football players in that way. It's also coming to Switch with everything except The Journey, so you can play football on the go. [Pre-order on PC | PS4 | Xbox One | Nintendo Switch]