The First Black Panther Teaser Trailer is Here and It's Epic as Hell

After making us wait for literally years in feverish anticipation, Marvel’s finally released the first Black Panther teaser trailer and it’s every bit as intense as you were hoping it would be.

As secretive and notoriously isolationist as Wakanka has always been, nearly everybody knows about it in Marvel’s comics universe. The Black Panther trailer, though, opens with Everett K. Ross (Martin Freeman) being schooled by a captured Ulysses Klaw (Andy Serkis) about how little the world knows about the mysterious country.

The “textiles, shepherds, and cool outfits” that everyone seems to associate with Wakanda, Klaw laughs are all a front hiding the truth that no one’s ever made it out of Wanda (alive) to expose.

“Explorers have searched for it. Called it El Dorado,” Klaw explains. “They looked for it in South America, but it was in Africa the whole time.”

From there, the rest of the trailer sets up some of Black Panther’s larger plot elements like the fact that the world, as a whole is changing as more of Wakanda’s riches are exposed. Within Wakanda itself, T’Challa’s seemingly faced with Erik Killmonger staging an insurrection against the royal family. Also, multiple squads of Dora Milaje are present in nearly every single shot where they steal. The. Damn. Show.

Watch the full trailer below: