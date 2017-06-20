The First Reactions To Spider-Man: Homecoming Are Finally Here

Full reviews won't be posted until next week, but Sony lifted the social media embargo for press who have seen Spider-Man: Homecoming moments ago, and the first results are (for the most part) encouraging.

Sit back and read what people are tweeting about Spider-Man. Image: Sony

Here are some tweets from critics (many of which are threads, so click to read more).

SPIDER-MAN: HOMECOMING is an absolute, gosh-darned DELIGHT. It's like Spider-Man meets CAN'T HARDLY WAIT. — Mike Ryan (@mikeryan) 24 June 2017

#SpiderManHomecoming gets it right. It's gets it ALL right. It is the greatest, funniest, most exciting Spidey movie. A total home run. — Sean O'Connell (@Sean_OConnell) 24 June 2017

#SpiderManHomecoming is SUCH a good time. Fun, inventive action w/ some of the best humor in a Marvel film yet. Great start for MCU Spidey! pic.twitter.com/8kTnG6wtO2 — ErikDavis (@ErikDavis) 24 June 2017

Spider-Man: Homecoming... My new favorite super hero movie of all time. — Brandon Davis (@BrandonDavisBD) 24 June 2017

#SpiderManHomecoming is the third best Spider-Man movie. The cast is great, the tone is affable, the drama is... a little thin, honestly. — William Bibbiani (@WilliamBibbiani) 24 June 2017

MOVIE: #SpiderManHomecoming:

- Tom Holland = best Spidey ever

- Keaton is GREAT/villain has depth

- Great pacing & tone

- Great plot twists pic.twitter.com/sRBAvG54kB — Jeff D Lowe (@JeffDLowe) 24 June 2017

And finally, I had to throw these in.

Spider-Man: Homecoming is a blast. It has an innocence that differentiates it from the other MCU movies but plenty of fun & spectacle too. — Germain Lussier (@GermainLussier) 24 June 2017

Spider-Man: Homecoming opens July 7 in the UK.