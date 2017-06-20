movies

The First Reactions To Spider-Man: Homecoming Are Finally Here

By Germain Lussier on at

Full reviews won't be posted until next week, but Sony lifted the social media embargo for press who have seen Spider-Man: Homecoming moments ago, and the first results are (for the most part) encouraging.

Sit back and read what people are tweeting about Spider-Man. Image: Sony

Here are some tweets from critics (many of which are threads, so click to read more).

And finally, I had to throw these in.

Spider-Man: Homecoming opens July 7 in the UK.

