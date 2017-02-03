The Grand Tour Season 2 Delayed By Hammond's Car Crash

Richard Hammond crashed yet another car last week, after participating in a race in Switzerland. This is the second accident the presenter has been involved with recently, he also crashed a motorbike in Mozambique while filming in March this year.

Grand Tour presenter Jeremy Clarkson claimed that James May was stuck at Gatwick waiting to jump into Hammond's role while he recuperates. Clarkson said that he was busy rewriting episodes to make the gap work while Hammond can't drive. It's not clear if it will affect the return date for The Grand Tour on Amazon, but as the firm doesn't really publish those this far out it's unlikely to be clear if this has a meaningful impact on the second series.

Hammond came under fire for the recent accident after racing driver Marcel Steiner claimed he was "unprepared" and that he and the other professional drivers spend a lot of time on the pre-race preparation. Steiner told The Sun “Superheroes like Hammond, on the other hand, only appear shortly beforehand at the track and thereby take massive risks".

Clarkson previously criticised the BBC for its culture of health and safety regulations, frequently mocking the corporation for requiring forms be filled in and so on. He criticised the BBC in his Sun column before he left Top Gear with a confusing dig that mentioned "the modern, risk-averse world of health and safety".

The Grand Tour is produced for Amazon but Clarkson, May and Hammond own the production company which puts it together. Former Top Gear exec Andy Wilman is the behind-the-scenes man who has known Clarkson since school. While the BBC may have had strict rules on health and safety it only had one serious incident in the show's history.

Amazon may have something to say about how the production is run, but The Grand Tour may well lack the oversight Top Gear had. [Via: Drive Tribe Photo Credit: Drive Tribe]



More The grand tour Posts: