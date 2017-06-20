The Han Solo Standalone Film Has Suddenly Lost Its Directors

Here’s someshocking Star Wars news: Phil Lord and Christopher Miller (The Lego Movie, 21 Jump Street) will no longer be directing the much-anticipated standalone Han Solo film. The reason given is the old standby “creative differences,” according to Lucasfilm’s Kathleen Kennedy.

The statement in full, via StarWars.com:

“Phil Lord and Christopher Miller are talented filmmakers who have assembled an incredible cast and crew, but it’s become clear that we had different creative visions on this film, and we’ve decided to part ways. A new director will be announced soon,” said Kathleen Kennedy, president of Lucasfilm. “Unfortunately, our vision and process weren’t aligned with our partners on this project. We normally aren’t fans of the phrase ‘creative differences’ but for once this cliché is true. We are really proud of the amazing and world-class work of our cast and crew,” stated Phil Lord and Christopher Miller.

The film, which is still scheduled to come out in May 2018, has been filming since early 2017 with a cast that includes Alden Ehrenreich as a young Han Solo and Donald Glover as Lando Calrissian. We’ll have more on this story as it develops—but in the meantime, who do you think should take over directorial duties?



